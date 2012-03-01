skip to main
Jack of Kent
A liberal and critical blog by David Allen Green
Thursday, 1 March 2012
I have moved!
My new website is at www.jackofkent.com.
Come and join me at the new site, and see my
first post
there for more news on the move.
The Jack of Kent Blog
...one of the best bloggers in Britain"
- Nick Cohen
Welcome to my personal blog, where you will find critical and liberal views, usually on legal and policy issues.
I now regularly blog at the
New Statesman
.
You can follow me on
Twitter
and
Facebook
.
